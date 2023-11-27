Pecco confirms the DopoGP world title on a high-tension Sunday: after an excellent Sprint Martin makes mistakes, many make mistakes but not Bagnaia and Ducati, which still occupies the podium. Our first analyses, today’s tests and those expected tomorrow

November 27, 2023

Zam and engineer Bernardelle remained in Valencia to follow up Monday’s tests for Moto2 and Moto3 and tomorrow’s with the new features that anticipate 2024. With Nico and Renè from Italy, we will start with the technical issues linked to the result: where Martin made a mistake in the race on Sunday, because Bagnaia made the wrong choice of tires on Saturday (an error that could have cost the internal team dearly), the point about Michelin after the controversye.

Rightly celebrate Ducati having won everything that could be won in 2023: rider and manufacturer titles in MotoGP, SBK and Supersport. What Aprilia can and must change (which once again runs into a lower than possible GP), KTM (which in Valencia had two riders in the lead…), Yamaha and Honda.

The three 2023 world champions are therefore Francesco Bagnaia, then Pedro Acosta in Moto2 and Jaume Masia in Moto3. In the two “small” classes, Aldeguer, with his fourth consecutive victory, and Ayumu Sasaki, vice champion who finally achieved success, thrilled in Valencia.

