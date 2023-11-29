The Spanish driver explained the nature of the intervention on social media: it was necessary to resolve a problem that emerged in the second part of the season. About him His words

November 29, 2023

As reported extensively yesterday by Zam and Eng Marc Marquez he found himself immediately more than good on the Ducati MotoGP. The Spaniard ended the day of testing with the fourth half but what remained in everyone’s eyes was his smile, just returned to the garage after the first laps on the GP23.

Today, however, number 93 suffered a surgical operation.

He himself explained on social media: “In the second part of the season, I suffered a lot right arm compartment syndrome. This morning we have The problem is solved with the team of Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, with the aim of being ready for 2024!”.

The Spanish driver could not comment the first day on Ducati (but that smile says it all) for contractual issues: until December 31, 2023 it is linked to Honda. However, the Japanese manufacturer allowed him to try the Ducati as early as November. Now appointment with the next tests, in Malaysia in February.