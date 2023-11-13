Good news, we finally see the real Bastianini and just when Ducati corners him! Many themes: Alex Marquez also protagonist, draw at the top between Bagnaia and Martin, Michelin and the minimum pressure rule under accusation. Pedro Acosta Moto2 world champion

November 13, 2023

The Grand Prix of surprises is heavily influenced by the tyres: performance increases, times decrease significantly from one year to the next, but all the drivers complain about the little feeling at the front end and the questionable minimum pressure rule. With Zam from Kuala Lumpur and with our Engineer we analyze the declarations, the technical reality and the prospects.

The recovery (in extremis…) of Enea Bastianini it must be explained on the technical level of the bike, of the team, and on the mental level: a true resurrection. It’s still Ducati dominates, Yamaha fifth at 15″ with Quartararo, Aprilia and Honda unfortunately foundered, KTM only eighth with Miller. And Marc Marquez thirteenth at 27 seconds. Bautista, among the last also due to hidden physical problems, makes a comparison between Pirelli and Michelin.

Space also for Pedro Acosta new world champion for Moto2 (and designed to amaze in the top class), the latest market moves, Moto3 and the serious risks involved. Luckily all is well: bikes and riders are already on their way to Doha, the Qatar GP next weekend.

