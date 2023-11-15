You can find the best interviews with motorcycle rally riders at the Moto.it Motofestival! From Joan Barreda to the stainless Franco Picco, from the histrionic Marco Aurelio Fontana to the formidable Nicola Dutto, they share with us memories and emotions of a unique passion

November 15, 2023

The passion for the Rally is a boundless one within the great passion for the motorcycle. A discipline that can give unique emotions that only those who have chosen to experience firsthand can tell to others. This is why at the Moto.it Motofestival we always want the best interpreters of this crazy passion, the only ones capable of taking us with words to savor the dust of the desert, the sun of California, the harsh harshness and charm of the African continent. In the videos that follow you will find the unique stories of the stainless Franco Picco, but also the interview with the champion Joan Barreda who talks about his new challenge with Hero. We tell you why an inveterate cyclist like Marco Aurelio Fontana decided to run rallies “as a hobby” and we also show you the video on the latest edition of the Africa Eco Race and we conclude with a myth and an example for everyone: Nicola Dutto. Good vision!