All the protagonists of MotoGP stop by Moto.it and the Motofestival! This year too we have selected some very personal and in-depth interviews to offer you for our “Netflix” of two wheels. We talked about time with Bastianini and fear with Luca Marini, about superior designs with Franco Morbidelli and about how practically impossible it actually is to get used to a MotoGP with Di Giannantonio. But we also took stock with Marco Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez. You can find them all below, enjoy!