The Superbike World Championship has just elected its winner, Alvaro Bautista, but there are still many hot topics regarding the major category of production derivatives. Starting from the return to the track of Andrea Iannone who will race with the Go Eleven team and tells us how he feels after four years away from racing. Our Motofestival certainly couldn’t miss the acrobatic Toprak Razgatlioglu who confesses to us: “I’m still a kid who likes to do wheelies”. We talk about the future with Micheal Ruben Rinaldi but also with Nicolò Bulega who are both preparing their personal challenge for 2024. Finally we went to disturb the guardian angels of Superbike, the very sweet and talented girls of SBK. And we are not referring to “umbrellas”, but to women who are increasingly present in the paddock with various roles and are revolutionizing a once (now long gone!) predominantly male environment.