November 15, 2023

When we say Lifestyle we more easily think of fashion and the ephemeral, but for us it means experiencing the motorbike in all its nuances and every day. For this reason, for the MY23 Motofestival we interviewed and involved in our talks those who stay on two wheels all year round, those who study them, those who draw or plan them and even those who create the profile of the typical motorcyclist. In the videos that follow you will find, for example, the interview with Roberta Bruzzone, motorcyclist and criminologist, who we asked to describe the identikit of the biker. You will also find the round table on what the motorcycle of the near future will be like in which designers, planners and technicians participated. And still on the subject of the future and new technologies, you can see the video we made in Japan to understand the mobility trends of tomorrow. Instead, taking a dive into the past you will relive the TV of the Eighties with our legendary Nico who tells how video tests were done in those days. We also dealt with this in the present, clearly trying to find out where we are on the issue of safety in the city. We went around Milan by bicycle to measure the level of danger and talked about it in a round table in which we compared those who administer, those who rethink our cities with those who live them by car, motorbike and bicycle. We then talked about equity and equal opportunities, involving women who live their passion for motorcycles to the fullest and often willingly challenge a status quo that wants them elsewhere and those who challenge physical difficulties to be able to travel. In short, with the word Lifestyle we mean always driven passion!

