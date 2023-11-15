From Casey Stoner to FIM president, from Carlo Pernat to Andrea Dovizioso, from Marco Melandri to president Copioli passing through Kiara Fontasesi. Here are all the people who attended our Motofestival 2023

November 15, 2023

The Moto.it Motofestival is a unique opportunity to meet the personalities of two wheels and talk tête-à-tête about the most talked about or thorniest topics or simply to have a chat like old friends. This year we met for you Casey Stoner, Carlo Pernat, the President of the International Motorcycle Federation Jorge Viegas and also Andrea Dovizioso, Marco Melandri, Kiara Fontanesi and obviously the President of the Italian Motorcycle Federation Giovanni Copioli. Here’s how it went.

MOTOFESTIVAL – Jorge Viegas, FIM President: “I’ll tell you how motorcycling will change” (VIDEO)

MOTOFESTIVAL – Casey Stoner in 360 degrees: the illness, the relationship with Rossi and much more… (VIDEO)

MOTOFESTIVAL – Giovanni Copioli, FMI President and motorcyclist, there is a reason (VIDEO)

A life by Carlo Pernat: from the Rolling Stones to Selen, from Loris to Sic (VIDEO)

MOTOFESTIVAL – Marco Melandri: “Marc Marquez in Ducati? Crackling!” (VIDEO)

MOTOFESTIVAL – Andrea Dovizioso: “He’s not the rider who can improve Honda” (VIDEO)

MOTOFESTIVAL – Kiara Fontanesi: “How beautiful is electric in two-wheeled off-road vehicles” (VIDEO)