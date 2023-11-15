The most beautiful vintage motorbikes seen in Bologna, the interview with Frankie Chili, the memory of the legendary Kawasaki Mach III and the twenty-five years of the Yamaha R1. Here are all Nico’s stories from this Motofestival

November 15, 2023

Nico’s Stories certainly couldn’t be missing from the MY23 Motofestival, a fixed appointment with our holy mother Nico Cereghini who takes us to discover gems from the past and special people. This year there is the meeting with the great Frankie Chili who talks about his health and is not limited to the (many) memories, but there are also two legendary motorbikes from different eras such as the Kawasaki Mach III and the Yamaha R1 which his (first) twenty-five years. And speaking of vintage, Nico takes us to discover the most beautiful motorbikes seen at the Auto e Moto d’Epoca show in Bologna. Good vision!

