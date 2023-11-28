Ferruccio Zanchi is no longer a rising star of Motocross… he is already a young star in the firmament. He has completed a season that goes beyond promises and expectations in the EMX 250 European Championship, and is ready for a “possible” call to start again in a 2024 World Championship. Very special 17 year old

November 28, 2023

Ferruccio Zanchi. First of all, I’m not expecting a fellow countryman (but you can see that in Florence and the surrounding area, in Tuscany, come on, we’re “liked” for Motocross). Then it strikes me how a seventeen-year-old can prove to be so adult and with clear ideas, and without that stink under his nose that often emanates from child prodigies. Then, since I don’t know him, I ask Pietro Salina to open the doors of expertise to me, who is our sector expert and who knows Ferruccio well, very well.

Ferruccio is a promise (partly already maintained) of the Italian Motocross, its history is parallel to an escalation of important steps, real career leaps (and after all, if you don’t do this, you only make seventeen leaps in the disco). Always soon, I discover, by the way, that Ferruccio gave up on “disco” and his friends at the bar a priori, before even starting. Motocross has become his mission since he was little, it has become a family mission, of father Niccolò and mother Maria.

I don’t know much about the central nervous system of Motocross, Pietro does, and the interview develops on the relationship between the teenager Ferruccio and the already professional Ferruccio, in a phase of life where choices, in addition to often costing a lot, are crucial . I understand, however, that Ferruccio Zanchi already made the crucial choice a long time ago, together with his family. With the renunciation of the fun of age, with the hammer training, with Vimond and other “tormentors” of his extra school. Suddenly I sense that there is something underneath, an important crossroads with a road that leads to the right place. But no one says it… well, maybe it’s a crazy idea of ​​mine.