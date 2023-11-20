November 19, 2023

Moto3, Jaume Masia world champion

Jaume Masia is the new Moto3 world champion: the Spanish Honda rider, who started from tenth position on the grid, managed to establish himself in Qatar by arithmetically winning the world title.

The Spaniard won at Losail ahead of David Alonso (GasGas) and Deniz Oncu (Ktm). Only sixth was the only one who could still worry Masia, the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki of the IntactGP Husqvarna team, who got the worst of it after a direct collision with Masia (warning for a shoulder push at the limit of the regulations).

Fourth place for Riccardo Rossi, author of a splendid comeback from eighteenth position.

©Getty Images