November 19, 2023

Moto2, third victory in a row for Aldeguer

Third consecutive victory in Moto2 for Fermin Aldeguer: the SpeedUP rider clearly won the Qatar Grand Prix of the intermediate class ahead of Manuel Gonzalez and Aron Canet.

In Losail, fourth place went to Ai Ogura, while Pedro Acosta was only eighth, in his first race as Moto2 world champion.

The Italians: the best is Celestino Vietti, sixth. Tony Arbolino, Acosta’s rival for the title for months, finished tenth after a long run at the end of the race.

©Getty Images