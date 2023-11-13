November 12, 2023

Pedro Acosta explains how he became Moto2 champion

A second place in Malaysia was enough for Pedro Acosta to become the 2023 world champion of the Moto2 class. The Murcian, in Sepang, finished behind an Aldeguer who perhaps arrived a little too late at the time of his best form, and that was enough for him to take, at just 19 years of age, his second world title after the one in 2021 in Moto3.

Speaking to ‘Dazn’, on the sidelines of a triumphal day for him, Acosta explained the key to his success: “We were more consistent, me first, compared to last year – said Acosta -. Last year there were too many crashes, we had compromised the season because of that. This year, being more consistent has rewarded me.”

Next year the jump to MotoGP, with GasGas: “They have been three incredible years with Ajo, with the second title – said the Murciano rider -. This team has raised me, the title belongs to everyone. Of course, the year in Moto3 it was easier, while in Moto2 we started suffering, I wasn’t fast, and then the crashes…”.

“Thanks to 2022, however, we understood how to win in 2023 – Acosta then stated -. This year we made little mistakes, the crash at Le Mans and the bad performance in Australia were the worst moments, but we always got back up , all together”.