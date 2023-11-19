November 16, 2023

Celestino Vietti wants to end a bittersweet season in style

Fresh from three consecutive retirements in Australia, Thailand and Malaysia (after missing the previous three GPs due to injury), Celestino Vietti is looking for redemption and wants to end the Moto2 season on a high note, as well as his experience in Fantic Racing, aiming to the best possible result in the last two Grand Prix, in Lusail and Valencia.

“Here (in Qatar, ed.) last year we had a great weekend – declared the rider who grew up in Valentino Rossi’s Academy to the Fantic Racing channels -. The important thing is to be able to work already on the basis of last year “.

“I want to finish this season well, I will give my all these last two weekends” then stated the 22-year-old, who this season won the Austrian Grand Prix and finished second in Misano, before the negative series that affected his finish Seasonal.

