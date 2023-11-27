November 26, 2023

Moto2: Aldeguer invincible, fourth victory in a row

Fourth victory in a row for Fermin Aldeguer in Moto2. The centaur of the Boscoscuro SpeedUp team is the protagonist of another monologue, dominating the last Grand Prix of the season in Valencia from start to finish.

Together with him on the podium are Aron Canet, poleman, and Alonso Lopez. Among the Italians the best is Dennis Foggia, who came in ninth place. Aldeguer has joined his compatriot Toni Elias in terms of consecutive victories in the intermediate class, four.

World champion Pedro Acosta and Tony Arbolino finished outside the 10.

