GENERAL MEASURES
Length x width x height: 2.170x855x1.250
Wheelbase: 1,462
Curb weight: < 200 kg
Saddle height: 820
CHASSIS
Mixed aluminium/steel
Swingarm: aluminum
BREMBO BRAKING SYSTEM
Front brake: Dual 320mm discs with monobloc calipers
Rear brake: single 220mm disc with fixed caliper
ABS
SUSPENSIONS
Front: Fully adjustable inverted fork
Rear: progressive linkage with shock absorber compressed in the swingarm
CIRCLES
Aluminum 3.5×17” front and 5.5”x17 rear
TIRES
Front tire: 120/70-R17
Rear tire: 180/55-R17
MOTOR
Engine type: 90° V-twin
Displacement: 749 cc
Bore to Stroke: 90mm x 58.9mm
Dry sump lubrication
Counter-rotating crankshaft
Massima potenza: 96 cv / 70,5 kW (A3) 48 cv / 35 kW (A2)
Maximum speed: > 210 km/h
Emissions: Euro5+
Leave a Reply