GENERAL MEASURES

Length x width x height: 2.170x855x1.250

Wheelbase: 1,462

Curb weight: < 200 kg

Saddle height: 820

CHASSIS

Mixed aluminium/steel

Swingarm: aluminum

BREMBO BRAKING SYSTEM

Front brake: Dual 320mm discs with monobloc calipers

Rear brake: single 220mm disc with fixed caliper

ABS

SUSPENSIONS

Front: Fully adjustable inverted fork

Rear: progressive linkage with shock absorber compressed in the swingarm

CIRCLES

Aluminum 3.5×17” front and 5.5”x17 rear

TIRES

Front tire: 120/70-R17

Rear tire: 180/55-R17

MOTOR

Engine type: 90° V-twin

Displacement: 749 cc

Bore to Stroke: 90mm x 58.9mm

Dry sump lubrication

Counter-rotating crankshaft

Massima potenza: 96 cv / 70,5 kW (A3) 48 cv / 35 kW (A2)

Maximum speed: > 210 km/h

Emissions: Euro5+