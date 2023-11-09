We tested the brand new Moto Guzzi Stelvio 2024 in a world preview. In person, the Stelvio shows a beautiful image: new thanks to the tank body and the muscular, forward-leaning front fairing, the slim but not excessively hollowed-out tail, and the refined finishes. In fact, at the time of purchase you can order the setup with ARAS technology, equipped with front and rear radar (details of the functions will soon be made available to the public).

Among the dedicated accessories, the side cases could not be missing, with attachment like that of the Mandello, a patented system that blocks them simply by closing the passenger seat, and two top cases, 36 and 52 litres. There are heated saddles of different ergonomics and heights, heated grips, engine guard bars onto which the auxiliary LED lights can be attached, the tire pressure detection system, the Moto Guzzi MIA application which allows you to connect your mobile phone with the TFT dashboard, the up&down electronic gearbox, and the anti-theft device.

Then we find the 90° liquid-cooled V2 of 1,042 cc, with double camshaft distribution with 4 valves controlled by finger rocker arms. Controlled in ride by wire, it offers 5 standard riding modes: Rain, Tourism, Road, Sport and Offroad (this more than the Mandello). They are set by working on the parameters of 4 functions: delivery curve (3 levels); traction control (4 levels, disengageable); engine brake (3 levels); ABS (1 or 2, with free rear). There is no custom mode but it is possible to set the parameters you want for each mode by modifying the various functions as you like, with the exception of the engine brake (in case of doubts there is always the Restore original function).