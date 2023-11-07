On the new Moto Guzzi V85 range the engine complies with Euro 5+ and has been the subject of significant interventions to increase its power and at the same time improve its response to throttle control. To do this, adopt the variable timing, a technical solution that allows you to optimize the valve lift laws depending on the rotation speed. This has made it possible to achieve, according to the data declared by Moto Guzzi, 83 Nm 5100 giri/min, of which 90% is already available at just 3500 rpm. Maximum power also grows, rising from 76 HP at 7,500 rpm of the previous generation to 80 CV a 7.750 giri/min.

Another improvement concerns the introduction of knock sensors, which provide the data necessary for the electronic engine management control unit to adjust the ignition timing more promptly and precisely. However, the other characteristics of the engine remain unchanged.

On the V85 TT and V85 TT Travel models the rear mono shock absorber is now available adjustable spring preload via a practical knob. The suspension offers 170mm of wheel travel at both the front and rear. The electronic equipment also increases, with the adoption of a six-axis inertial platform (accessory on V85 Strada) which enables the functionality of the Cornering ABS. The ABS system works on a revised braking system: double 320 mm diameter steel disc at the front with a pair of new radially mounted monobloc Brembo calipers with 4 opposed pistons, while at the rear there is a 2-piston floating caliper with a 260mm diameter disc.

The calibration of all electronic parameters, MGCT traction control, ABS and Ride-by-Wire throttle response, can be easily managed through riding modes. The driving modes Road, Sport e Rain are common to all models in the range, while the riding mode Off-Road it was developed specifically for the V85 TT and V85 TT Travel, versions with a propensity for off-road use. This mode provides the lowest level of intervention of the traction control, the ABS active only on the front wheel with dedicated calibration (and the possibility of deactivating it also on the front wheel), together with a softer response of the throttle control, assisted by a greater engine braking. The riding mode is also active on the V85 TT Travel Custom (accessory on V85 Strada and V85 TT), which through a special menu allows the complete customization of the levels of each electronic control, as well as the creation of an additional riding mode.