Two Spanish mothers have conceived the same baby; this medical achievement has been possible thanks to the innovative technology of the invocell method. A method that opens a new path for family diversity, making it possible for same-sex couples to conceive and give birth to their own children.

The two mothers, who already knew the ROPA (Receiving Couple’s Oocytes) method, decided to explore new options on their journey towards motherhood. That’s when they were informed about Invocell, a technique that uniquely enables in vitro fertilization. Today the two new mothers were at Espejo Público and they assured that “this method is something very beautiful because it has been created by both of them.”

It is true that “as we did not know it and it was new, we meditated on it at home” one of them has pointed out.

One mother provides the eggs, while the other carries out the pregnancy. First, the eggs of one of them and the sperm are introduced into the Invocell incubator; this process lasts five days. Once that time has passed, the doctors extract it and insert it into the cervix of the other woman, producing the fusion. The latter will be the one who completes the pregnancy process for the remaining nine months.

Science is opening new doors so that everyone can experience the joy of motherhood.

The doctor in charge of this process has also expressed in Espejo Público his excitement over the success of the procedure and his hope that this will be the beginning of a new era in assisted reproduction. He has indicated that “this method is practiced in the US” but “here, it is the first time it has been done in this way.”

This method marks an importance in medicine and emphasizes the importance of diversity in motherhood in modern society.