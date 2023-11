On the occasion of Eicma 2023 Fantic presents the new Motard-EVa prototype of a motard, in fact, a electric propulsion. This concept was created because the company wants to demonstrate that “an electric future is also possible, but above all fun and exciting”.

Technical information on the matter has not yet been released, but for the new Motard-EV the company declares a weight of 95 kgand an autonomy range of over 130 km.