Get ready for the most anticipated Korean romance! Since the next K-drama that will steal your emotions is about to hit Netflix.

The K-drama, Welcome to Samdalri, directed by Kwon Hye Joo (Hi, Bye Mom!) and written by Cha Young Hoon (Forecasting and Love and Weather) promises to be a true feast of emotions. What do we know so far? We tell you everything below!

The release date is a reality: Mark December 2, 2023 on your calendar! 16 episodes will premiere over eight weeks, coming to you on Saturdays and Sundays. Outcome? Save January 21, 2024 for the grand finale. And pay attention, each episode is a surprising 70 minutes long!

What is it about?

Welcome to Samdalri

The story of this K-drama revolves around Jo Yong Pil, who lost his mother due to an error in a weather forecast. Now, as a weather forecaster, his goal is to protect the city’s elders from him. However, fate brings back into her life Jo Sam Dal, a childhood friend whose successful career in fashion falls apart. Together they reunite at Samdalri, where old memories and feelings resurface.

The cast is simply incredible: Ji Chang Wook, known for his Netflix hits like The Sound of Magic, Lovestruck in the City, and Suspicious Partner, plays Cho Yong Pil. Meanwhile, Shin Hye Sun, seen in Mr. Queen, Stranger, and The Hymn of Death, plays Cho Sam Dal/Cho Eun Hye. A duo that promises to make you sigh!

But that is not all. Shin Dong Mi and Kang Mi Na play Sam Dal’s sisters, while Kim Mi Kyung is the mother. And to give more depth to the story, Song Min Jae, Park Seol Ha and Kim Min Joon will play the young Cho Yong Pil, Cho Hae Dal and Eun Woo.

What to expect from this K-drama? Overflowing emotions, loves from the past and a first-class cast. Get ready to experience a gale of Korean feelings in Welcome to Samdalri, a Netflix series that promises to make you fall in love.