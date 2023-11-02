Suara.com – As many as 84.3 percent of monkey pox patients are men who have same-sex sexual contact. Of this number, 6.5 percent identified as bisexual.

This statement was conveyed by dermatologist expert Dr Hanny Nilasari, Sp.DVE, Subsp. Ven.,FINSDV, FAADV. “He is very young, 31-40 years old. The spread is through sexual contact and carrying out risky sexual contact without a condom,” he said, Thursday (2/11/2023).

According to Hanny, health workers need to ask patients about their sexual history if they suspect there are suspected cases of monkeypox or Monkeypox (Mpox).

Symptoms of monkey pox usually begin with a headache, followed by a fever of more than 38 degrees Celsius and sore throat and enlarged lymph nodes, followed by the appearance of a rash after one or three days.

The appearance of the rash is in the form of a small red rash, spread regionally, meaning for example in the arm area, then in the genital area, legs and others.

“The distribution of the rash starts from the head area, is denser on the face and limbs, and can also appear on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet,” said Hanny.

This rash is then followed by blisters and pustules with pus on them and then scabs appear. When transitioning from a rash to a purulent lesion, patients generally experience subjective symptoms in the form of pain or itching, then when there is a scab, they generally feel itchy.

Hanny explained that these symptoms are different from chicken pox which is usually characterized by fever of up to 39 degrees Celsius, then the rash that appears at one time can manifest in many ways, namely in the form of redness, nodules, elasticity, and this occurs in various phases.

“The development of the rash is quite fast for Varicella (chicken pox) and will quickly develop into a scab within a few days. The distribution of the rash is denser in the body area and then spreads to the arms and lower legs,” he explained.

He added that the rash of chicken pox is generally accompanied by a subjective feeling of itching. Death rates from this disease are very rare, especially in children. (Between)