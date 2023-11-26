loading…

Hamas Chairman Ismail Haniyeh and Hamas Gaza Chairman Yehya Al-Sinwar gesture to their supporters during a rally commemorating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hamas, in Gaza City, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

GAZA – Mossad intelligence agents are always assigned to hunt down and kill Hamas leaders both in Palestine and abroad. However, this time, Mossad agents had to stop their mission to hunt down the Hamas leader who was in exile in Qatar.

Why?

In the shadow of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War and a deal to free hostages from the captivity of the genocidal terrorist group, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, French journalist Georges Malbrunot of “Le Figaro” reports from his sources that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to Qatar that Israel will not act against Hamas leaders living in Qatar.

According to reports by French journalists, Qatar received assurances from Israel that Mossad would not carry out assassinations in the country. “Doha presented its preconditions to Israel several weeks ago, before assuming its role as mediator in the kidnapping issue,” said Malbrunot, reported by the Jerusalem Post.

According to sources familiar with the secret, Netanyahu has ordered the Mossad to kill senior Hamas officials.

Last Wednesday, Netanyahu held a joint press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz, explicitly stating that he instructed Mossad to act against Hamas leaders.

Netanyahu even claimed that “there is no commitment in the agreement not to ceasefire against Hamas leaders, whoever they are.”

Afterward, Netanyahu was also asked whether there was a clause in the ceasefire agreement that granted immunity to Hamas leaders, and stated that “such a clause does not exist.”

Gallant also referred to senior Hamas officials, particularly Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal, and said, “They are living on borrowed time, all over the world; they are all dead men.”

(ahm)