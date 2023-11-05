These are the interesting secrets of Scorpion that maybe you didn’t know.

Scorpion has appeared in almost all Mortal Kombat video games

Scorpion is one of the most popular Mortal Kombat characters and has appeared in almost all the games in the franchise, being one of the most used and loved of everyone. His spectral ninja appearance, his ability to throw a harpoon, and his thirst for revenge have made him an icon of the world of video games.

Although the installments always tell part of their story, Hanzo Hasashi is a character who has some interesting curiosities who go after his creation as Scorpion. If you want to know more about him, you’re in luck, because in the following list you have the more interesting things about this fighter in Mortal Kombat.

It’s no surprise that Scorpion is one of the most powerful fighters in Mortal Kombat, but beyond that, he has gained fame for what it means for the franchise and everything that involves its history. Below you have all the details.

Scorpion’s emblematic phrase was made by Ed Boon himself

“Get over here!” and “Come here!” They are the most representative phrases of Scorpion. The interesting thing about this is that They were created by the co-creator himself of the game, Ed Boon, along with John Tobias. Boon recorded his voice and modified it to give it a more metallic effect. This makes a lot of sense, since Scorpion is Boon’s favorite character.

Thanks to Scorpion, Ermac exists

In 1992’s Mortal Kombat 1, there were rumors that there was a secret character in the game, a red ninja who seemed to have other abilities. The truth is that it was a Scorpion bug which made his suit go from yellow to red. When this character appeared, his name stopped saying “Scorpion” and became “MACro ERROR”. In this way, what began as a problem became an important character in the franchise, Ermac, who made his first appearance in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.

The harpoon launch changes position in video games and movies

A curiosity about Scorpion is that his signature weapon changes hands depending on the medium. In the games, Scorpion throw the harpoon with the left hand, while in the movies he does it with his right hand. It turns out that real actors were used in the games to do the motion capture of the characters and the actor who played Scorpion was left-handed. That’s why, his harpoon came out of his left hand. In the movies, however, special effects were used to create the Harpoon and the the right hand for symmetry reasons or director’s preference.

He is the only one of the ninjas who uses kunai

The other ninjas use shurikens, swords or daggers in Mortal Kombat, but Scorpion is the only one of them all who is kunai expert. This weapon is a kind of knife with a ring at the end, which can be used for both cutting and throwing. Scorpion uses it as a harpoonto whom he ties a chain to trap his opponents.

Scorpion hates teddy bears

In 2011’s Mortal Kombat 9, it is discovered that Scorpion hates teddy bears in one of the challenges of the challenge tower, this being a kind of joke from the developers to the players. Some fans speculate that it is because They remember their murdered family, others that simply seem ridiculous and unworthy of a warrior. However, in Mortal Kombat 11, Scorpion’s Friendship makes the character hug a giant stuffed animal of a bear with all the affection possible, referring to what happened in the 2011 title.

He makes a fatality in the animated series La Casa de los Pinturas

Scorpion appears in a episode of The House of Drawings, an animated series that parodies several famous characters. In the episode “The only one where there is a plot change – Part Two”Xander asks Scorpion what his special move is and without any kind of word in response, Scorpion rips off Xander’s head with his bare hands, being a way to explain what Fatality is.

He has always been a neutral character, but two games he has belonged to sides

A Mortal Kombat (2011), Scorpion turns to the side of evil, being manipulated by Quan Chi to kill Sub-Zero and the rest of the Shaolin warriors. In this game, Scorpion is one of the main antagonists and has to face Raiden and his allies. On the other hand, in Mortal Kombat part of the good side, since he regains his humanity thanks to Raiden. In this game, Scorpion leads the Shirai Ryu clan and helps defend Earth against the forces of Shinnok and Quan Chi. These are the only two games in which he has belonged to a teambecause in others, he acts in his own way.

The Ghost Rider movie references Scorpion

In 2007, the film Ghost Rider was released. starring Nicolas Cage and based on the Marvel comic. In one scene, Ghost Rider is on top of a building and uses his chain to grab a helicopter and pull it towards him. Right at this moment, the protagonist shouts “COME HERE!”as Scorpion does in the video games, making a clear reference because both They have a similar appearance and they are related to hell.

