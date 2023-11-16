After the break due to the Hollywood strikes, the movie Mortal Kombat 2 starts the cameras.

After the success of the first installment of 2021, which raised $84 million despite the fact that the theaters were not in the best conditions, they are now preparing Mortal Kombat 2. This long-awaited sequel will reunite the cast while adding to new actors.

The announcement of the return to filming has been shown by Karl Urban on his social networks, where we can see it very different from the series The Boys, since he is completely shaved and with blonde hair, since he plays Johnny Cage, one of the great absentees of the first delivery. Joining him are more actors like Ludi Lin and Mehcad Brooks, who will reprise their respective roles as Liu Kang and Jax Briggs.

These are the confirmed characters.

Karl Urban as Johnny CageTati Gabrielle as JadeDamon Herriman as Quan ChiTadanobu Asano as Lord RaidenJessica McNamee as Sonya BladeMartyn Ford as Shao KahnLewis Tan as Cole YoungMehcad Brooks as JaxJoe Taslim as Bi-HanAdeline Rudolph as KitanaChin Han as Shang TsungLudi Lin as Liu KangDesmond Chiam as King JerrodAna Thu Nguyen as SindelMax Huang as Kung LaoCJ. Bloomfield as Baraka

So Mortal Kombat 2 will be a great show where there will be no shortage of the most important characters from the video game saga. In addition, the director will once again be Simon McQuoid, while James Wan produces alongside McQuoid, Todd Garner, Michael Clear and E. Bennett Walsh.

2021

For now, we don’t have many details of the plot, but in the first film, the kingdom of Outworld has 9 consecutive victories and if it achieves a tenth it will be able to conquer the Earth. Therefore, Shang Tsung sends his fighters after those who have the dragon symbol. His intention is to finish them off before the Tournament so that Earth has no chance. But, fortunately, warriors begin to discover their full potential and are able to defend themselves.

So Mortal Kombat 2 should show the Tournament, so it will be spectacular. We will find out everything they have prepared when it is released in theaters, although there is no official date yet.

If you want to review the first installment, you have to know that it is available on HBO Max.