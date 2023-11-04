On the web we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after learning that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems that we have a DLC date.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to online functions. Those in charge want to know what we want them to add. Ed Boonthe game’s director, conducted a poll on Twitter to gather suggestions from fans.

The most requested feature in the survey is the mode cross multiplayer, with more than 75% of the votes. Players want to take on online opponents no matter which version they are playing.

While it’s unclear whether the survey will lead to concrete changes to the game, it’s a positive sign that the developers are listening to players and considering their opinions. We will be attentive to more details.

We are working on additional online features for MK1. Can’t announce any dates/specifics at the moment. Which feature would you like to see the most/first? — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 3, 2023

You already know that MK 1 is already available on Nintendo Switch and its schedule of future DLC content has been confirmed.

