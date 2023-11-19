At Ruetir.com we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after knowing that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems that we have more details about its DLC.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to your future DLC content schedule. We have a curious gameplay of Omni-Manwhich has already arrived in the game as DLC. In the short below, we can see a secret brutality.

You can see it here:

Omni Man secret brutality!

byu/MistahJ17 inMortalkombatleaks

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. We will remain attentive to inform you about this promising Nintendo Switch game! Don’t miss our detailed coverage that we will be putting on the website! We read you in the comments carefully.

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

Mortal Kombat 1 debuts extensive Omni-Man gameplay