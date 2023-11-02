On the web we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after learning that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems that we have a DLC date.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to the character’s downloadable content Omni-Man, which will be released on November 9 for Kombat Pack owners and November 16 for all users. This trailer has been released:

You already know that MK 1 is already available on Nintendo Switch and its schedule of future DLC content has been confirmed.

