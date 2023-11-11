The Mortal Kombat saga has turned the final shots of each game into an experience in itself. A hallmark of its own for the franchise, and also a festival in which the viscera and blood explode on the screen like fireworks. These final movements are called fatalities and the price to pay for these to be activated is to discover a secret sequence and execute it in the final stages of each combat. Until now.

On the occasion of Halloween, Mortal Kombat 1 launched a new type of special Fatality, inspired by the holiday, which can be performed by any fighter. This would have been a really nice gesture if it weren’t for two details: Its price was set at about ten euros and, in addition, it was put on sale for a limited time.

In fairness, the Halloween Fatality Mortal Kombat 1 was put on sale for 1,200 dragon crystals, an item that can only be purchased from the in-game store. As a reference, the price of 1,250 crystals is 9.99 euros and thus rents more than buying them in smaller quantities. With that ahead of us, now Thanksgiving Day is approaching and Mortal Kombat 1 He will repeat the play offering another thematic finish. Of course, from Netherrealm they claim to have listened to their fans.

Through its official accounts, it has been announced that starting the second week of November a batch will be enabled that will include three seasonal fatalities, including the now missing Halloween fatality, the Thanksgiving Day fatality and one that will arrive in winter. The price has not been announced, but it is already anticipated that those who purchased the Halloween one will have access to it at no additional cost.

A 10-player fighting game, with a particular monetization system

It is beyond doubt that Mortal Kombat 1 It is a delivery in which barbarism is a claim, but excellence in all its sections ends up overshadowing it: as a fighting game it is round in its playability, impeccable in its technical aspects and its fighters and modes are generous. In fact, it just won the Golden JoyStick 2023 award for best multiplayer. The way you approach FOMO and monetization, however, are not in your favor.





Paying to add new characters and content is not a negative thing if its price is reasonable, since it will always be better than checkout again to have an improved version and expanded version of the same game at full price and, in the process, those who were at the launch are not left behind. Charging for additional fatalities is not pretty, and the fact that these have been available for a limited time is a mistake.

With that in mind, the lack of unlockable content cannot be blamed: with the season system and the Invasions mode it is possible to get tons of skins, accessories and color variants of the combatants we have. You can even transform your previews into seasonal content redeemable from the store. Until then, everything is very good.

Another thing is how it offers a rotation of skins and content available for a limited time and that can only be acquired by exchanging real money for dragon crystals. Including that Johnny Cage skin based on Jean Claude Van Damme that was theoretically only offered in the Ultimate editions. Aesthetic elements that, in no way, affect the gaming experience.





Some years ago, Mortal Kombat It began by enabling the acquisition of simplified fatality execution from the store. They are also currently offered, and the alternative is there. Lots will soon arrive with new lethal finishers that are also paid, and we have no guarantees that this is the beginning of a trend, since the game came out just two months ago.

Perhaps, Warner should rethink both the pace at which content arrives and disappears from the store, as well as what is truly worth offering upon payment or on a play-based basis. Let the only bleeding things be the bodies of our enemies and not the game itself. Above all, if it is seasonal content.

