We have more news, after learning that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems that we have more details about its new content.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to his invasion mode, which has received its second season. This Crimson Moon season focuses on Nitara and offers a new board called Rampart, new vampire skins to unlock for the cast, and new bloody bosses.

You can see the trailer below. The season lasts until December 11, 2023 in Mortal Kombat 1.

