There are Mortal Kombat 1 players who are literally doing the old almond tree trick in their game to get the skins from last season 1 without having to pay money.

Mortal Kombat 1 is still going strong PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PS5, but more with its DLC of Omni-Man from Invincible and Patriot from The Boys. But many players are getting skins without paying and free for trick.

Basically, just change the date on your consoles to avoid said purchase. This practice It is older than a beach -even more so on computers- to go to or return from the future and get objects.

But in the NetherRealm game It serves to avoid paying for skins that were already free for the mere fact of playing, one more practice that spoils a premiere already criticized by the Halloween Fatality.

If we add to this that the Kombat Pack does not add additional skins like in the past and that Warner Bros. ‘gave away’ two Fatalities due to the criticism of the Halloween one, things don’t get any better.

But at MK1 monetization It should be added that certain aspects of Season 1 were now paid for by Dragon Crystals and it was futile to wait for the return of the season to get them.

At IGN they have seen that many users have used Geras -literally- by changing the date on their console, returning to Season 1 to get these skins for free by playing and bringing them to the present by returning the current date.

Scorpion and Mileena may be happy to have other aspects

From Twitter, iScreamFGC warned everyone not to buy anything: “All items from last Season can be obtained by changing the date of your PlayStation 5 to one before November 11.”

And to prove it he published a video, all with very precise details: “Load your game, buy all the items from the last Season and you can complete the whole season.

When you have finished, change the date back to the current day and you will have maintained everything!”, everything very clear and specified; but things go further.

He may have used this exploit on PlayStation 5, but AdmirableEstimate258 on Reddit said it also works on Switch. “I never completed a Table last season, as I got the game a few days before it ended.

I tried the date glitch (I used October 13) and it went to Invasions, I did the first fight and they gave me each skin (…) The image is mine from when I set the date to the current one and all the skins were preserved” .

Redditor ShadowMajick verified the exploit with video, warning: “Do not buy Season 1 skins from the Premium Store. It can literally change the date on consoles/PC and access the seasonal store.”

As you can understand, changing the date to a future date does not give access to unpublished content. Therefore, Peacemaker and Patriot are not yet available in Mortal Kombat 1.

Meanwhile, Ed Boon revealed the Walking Dead character who almost appeared in Mortal Kombat 1.

Maybe these Mortal Kombat 1 players use an old trick to get the skins from last season 1 without having to pay moneybut we will not know to what extent it will be allowed.