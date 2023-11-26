It is widely known that Jameson hates Spider-Man in all the media in which he has appeared.

Spider-Man doing a Fatality to J. Jonah Jameson in a Mortal Kombat 1 mod

Join the conversation

Mortal Kombat 1 has already been on the market for several months, but that does not mean that the game has fallen at all in active players, giving rise to the fact that there are still many who continue enjoying the NetherRealm Studio title despite the fact that some events such as Halloween have caused the anger of many.

Under this premise, it must be said that it is already known that one of the most requested functions of the title would be on the way, although, until then, there are many who are enjoying the Mods de Mortal Kombat 1being that these allow all kinds of characters to be included, including here Spider-Man y J. Jonah Jameson.

Jameson and Spider-Man are going to have their long-awaited hand-to-hand combat

This has been possible thanks to a Mortal Kombat mod that the YouTube user known as Death Mule has been responsible for showing on his channel, showing that, at select Smoke and Omni Man is actually choosing Spider-Man y J. Jonah Jamesonthe latter being a very smart choice if we take into account that the character of Invincible and the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle not only physically resemble each other, but also JK Simmons is in charge of giving voice and life to both characters in their adaptations.

It should be noted that this mod has made no bones about showing the fatalities that so characterize the Mortal Kombat games, being that Spider-Man and J. Jonah Jameson may have that long-awaited fight that so many fans wanted, especially if we take into account that in many media the hatred that the journalist has for the arachnid and all the masked people is quite visible. In any case, we leave you below with the video so you can see them in action:

It remains to be seen if Jameson, upon defeating Spider-Man, puts on his suit as happened in a deleted scene from Raimi’s second film, but until then remember that Mortal Kombat 1 is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Join the conversation