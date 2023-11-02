Mortal Kombat 1the new production of the franchise developed by NetherRealms and Warner Bros., now available on console and PChas revealed new details regarding Omni-Man, the guest character arriving very soon in this new chapter.

Reviewed by our Gabriele Barducci, long passionate about Mortal Kombat, the work shows this new fighter through characterization details that could please anyone who was struck by his fury, already proclaimed in many other dedicated videos. This new video also shows off Omni-Man’s detailed lookalong with his formidable moves that combine the character’s superhuman strength, speed and aerial abilities.

Previous article

The Talos Principle 2 launches today on consoles and PC