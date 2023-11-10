Suara.com – Morocco U-17 National Team coach Said Chiba stated that his team worked hard to beat Panama with a score of 2-0 in the U-17 World Cup Group A match at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023).

“We created a lot of opportunities and made good finishes. We fought until the end because Panama also played long ball and physical contact, but we remained strong and maintained our organization,” he said when met by journalists at the Mixed Zone at the GBT Stadium in Surabaya.

After scoring the first goal, he said, his team lost control of the ball and Panama continued to try to attack even though many failed.

“We scored the second goal well. Now we need to recover for the next match. “I hope we can be better for the next match which is also important,” said Said Chiba as published by ANTARA.

Separately, Panama coach Mike Stump said that his players were still nervous in the first match.

This was seen when the match started but the conditions were not good, resulting in Morocco’s first goal being scored.

“We started nervously, you could see the players. This is a big stage for Panama. We have prepared the team and tried to execute the game plan. “In the first half, we lost our opponent’s game,” he said.

According to Stump, Morocco is a good team and the second best on the African continent and this match is a big thing for his team.

“This is a big match for them. Now there are only two matches left. We know we have to win the game, I won’t think about many goals. “We have to try to rebalance this team,” he said.

The Moroccan U-17 national team beat Panama U-17 with a score of 2-0 in the first Group A match of the Indonesian U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT) Surabaya, Friday afternoon.

The Moroccan national team’s goals were scored by Saifdine Chlaghmo in the 16th minute and Ayman Ennair in the 90+5 minute.

In this match, Moroccan player Mohamed Hamony was the best player.

With the results of this match, the Moroccan U-17 National Team is in first place with three points in the standings of Group A of the U-17 World Cup.