Suara.com – Morocco managed to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup after beating Iran in the round of 16, and coach Said Chiba praised the mentality and fighting spirit shown by the players.

Morocco beat Iran in the round of 16, Tuesday (21/11/2023), at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, via a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw throughout normal time.

Iran’s goal was created in the 73rd minute through the action of Esmaeil Gholizadeha. Meanwhile, Morocco’s reply was created in the 90+4 minute by Nassim Azaouzi.

Moroccan national team coach Said Chiba (right) gives instructions to players during their match against the Iranian national team in the round of 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, East Java, Tuesday (21/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Ari Bowo Sucipto/nym.)

In the penalty shootout four Moroccan kickers successfully carried out their duties. Meanwhile, Iran only scored once. As a result, the penalty shootout ended 4-1 for Morocco who qualified for the quarter-finals.

“Thank God, we were able to perform brilliantly. We were in control and scored a goal back,” he said after the match at the GBT Stadium in Surabaya, Tuesday night.

“This is because our players’ mentality is very strong, even though they are still young. I see their great determination,” he continued, as published by ANTARA.

Apart from that, he also admitted that he had given a portion of penalty shootout training to his foster children.

“Thank God, because penalty kicks are also included in training,” he said.

“We practice a lot. We have a lot of guarantees. And of course we always rely on them.”

Therefore, the Rabat-born coach congratulated the Moroccan people, his team and their families and of course his team.

“Congratulations to the Moroccans and congratulation to us and congratulation especially to the players and their families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran National Team Coach Hossein Abdi regretted that his team failed to win this match.

However, he still appreciated his players who gained valuable experience in the World Cup tournament.

“We tried hard everything we could do. Unfortunately, they scored a goal in extra time. After that, we lost in the penalty shootout,” said Hossein Abdi.

“Morocco is a very good team. This is life and football. If you miss a penalty, you will lose,” he added.

Hossein explained that matches between countries always show tears and smiles.

“They can be sad and happy, but after that they understand they will have an experience. We have to admit, this was a difficult match. “We are more exhausted than Morocco,” he said.

In the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Morocco will face Mali, who beat Mexico by five goals without reply.