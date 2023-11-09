Carlo Ancelotti he denied and warmly embraced Brahim at the time of his substitution against Braga, but in the meantime the former Manchester City player could soon be expected to make another important choice: the one relating to national to play for.

Still without any appearances for Spain, if not for the youth national teams, Diaz seems ready to opt for the Morocco, mother’s country of origin. According to what was reported by As in recent weeks, the choice would have been made, the fact being the coach of the revelation of the last World Cup, Walid Regraguidid not include Diaz in the list of players called up for the next qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

It therefore remains difficult to imagine that the player could join the Moroccan national team in time for the next one Coppa d’Africa, scheduled between January 13th and February 11th. When questioned on the topic, Regragui did not shy away, admitting his respect for Diaz, but giving the player a very clear message: “Brahim is a player who has interested us for some time. We follow him and will continue to do so, but he must know that if he wants to join our group he will have to be convinced. I only want players with me who are 100% motivated and who don’t have other thoughts in their heads.”

In short, clear words, through which Regragui seems to want to make Diaz understand that the choice to represent Morocco must not be read as a fallback after Spain’s failure to call.

November 9th – 3.40pm

