Suara.com – Said Chiba admitted he was disappointed with Morocco’s defeat to Ecuador with a score of 0-2 on the second matchday of Group A of the U-17 World Cup.

“We are disappointed with this result because we gave a good level in the first half. We were able to control the match and organize the game against a good team,” he said after the match at the GBT Stadium in Surabaya, Monday (13/11/2023).

The atmosphere of the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group A match between the Morocco U-17 National Team vs the Ecuador U-17 National Team at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, Monday (13/11) afternoon. (Doc. LOC WCU17)

According to him, his foster children also experienced physical decline because Ecuador continued to pressure them.

“Ecuador continued to press and found some space and scored a goal. We reacted by making substitutions, unfortunately it didn’t give good results. We hope to achieve better results in the next match,” he said as published by ANTARA.

Meanwhile, Ecuador coach Diego Martinez stated that his team’s victory was an important step to further strengthen his squad so they could qualify from the preliminary round.

“We made important steps to advance to the next round. “These three points are very important for us,” he said.

Apart from that, he and the team were happy to be able to get three points in that match.

“We are very happy to win tonight,” said the Spanish coach.

He also praised his team for playing intelligently with the ball against Morocco.

“We played smart and played the ball. We scored goals, but it’s important for us to score from the opportunities we create. “We also have a good defense, so we need to consistently achieve this,” he said.

Morocco failed to continue their winning record in Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. They were forced to lose 0-2 against Ecuador in the second match at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya.

Ecuador scored two goals by captain Michael Bermudez in the 62nd and 90+3 minutes.

From these results, Ecuador is in first place in the standings with a total of four points from two matches. Meanwhile, the Moroccan National Team is in second place with three points from the same total matches.

Meanwhile, captain Michael Bermudez, who scored two goals in the match, was named the best player.