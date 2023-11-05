A yellow-red for two. Francesco analyzes the match between D’Aversa’s team and Mou’s team scheduled for Sunday at the Olimpico. And on his latest experience as coach of the Maldivian national team he says…

Pasquale Marzotta

November 4th – Lecce

For Checco Moriero the emotions of Roma-Lecce have no secrets. Ten years in total as a winger spent among the first teams of the Salento club (1985-92) and then in Roma (1994-97). “Everyone knows that I’m from Lecce, I support Lecce and I love my homeland. But I’m also fond of Roma, because I spent three wonderful years. It was a wonderful experience playing there.”

The two teams are looking for redemption.

“Most Roma fans didn’t like the performance of the match lost on the Inter pitch, but Mourinho’s team was missing many starting players. It wasn’t the real Roma, which collected positive results at the Olimpico.”

Lecce have collected only 2 points in the last 5 matches, after 11 in the first 5 rounds.

“I wouldn’t be too alarmed. As D’Aversa was keen to point out. Lecce is having its championship and must aim for salvation. He has been in the top ranks and then in these last few matches he has still put forward the performance, which must not never fail to achieve the set objective. It could be okay to lose the Italian Cup match, even if obviously there is regret. But many young players have been put on the field and it is right that the coach uses all the resources with a view to the championship. The management of the team is excellent and Lecce must think about the championship, because that is what counts. I am very happy with Lecce’s results. In such a difficult championship it is important to have a gap on the relegation zone.”

What will be Rome and Lecce’s weapons in the hunt for success?

“Lecce has demonstrated in this first phase of the championship that they are able to bring pace to the pitch, which is important in Serie A and will be able to put Roma in difficulty. Mourinho’s team will be able to count on the quality of its players and individuality, such as Dybala’s return alongside Lukaku”.

It will be the first match between Roma and Lecce after the death of Mazzone…

“Mazzone coached many clubs, he wrote the history of Italian football. He was also an absolute protagonist in the history of Lecce and Roma. And in this match the story of this man and this coach contains so many memories. Everyone misses him.”

Can you tell us some memories of him? “When he coached me before the match against Lecce he told the team ‘We play with 10 men anyway, because when we meet Lecce Checco is never there…’. While when we were at Roma, he was the coach who gave you the shirt in his hands (Bruno Conti’s number 7, ed.) and gave you the encouragement: ‘Remember who wore this shirt. Try to honor it'”.

And now Almqvist is wearing Lecce’s number 7. How much do you like it?

“He’s a good player. A boy who I like a lot because he has important ideas. He’s a full-back with a true left foot, who in some ways surprised. In your first year in Serie A, especially for foreigners, you experience a moment of transition. Instead he immediately demonstrated his qualities. If he continues to grow he is destined for a future in an important team.”

What’s in your future after concluding your adventure as coach of the Maldives?

“I look forward to experiencing a new adventure as soon as possible. Despite experiencing two years of great satisfaction and important results with the Maldives, I was unable to qualify for the World Cup. In the end I had to make a decision and turn to FIFA for the reimbursement of 14 months in arrears”.

November 4 – 08:57

