At least 32 people have died due to a fire in a recovery center for people with addictions in Langrud, Iran, about 200 kilometers north-west of the capital Tehran: this was announced by an official from the province where Langrud is located, adding that 16 other people were taken to hospital. According to initial reports, the fire started from a radiator inside the building, another provincial official said. The Iranian news agency Tasnim writes that the director of the center and other people who are believed to be responsible for the development of the fire have been arrested.

In Iran, drug dealing is punishable by death, while heavy fines are imposed for the possession of small doses and consumption. However, in the country there are various public facilities dedicated to recovery programs for drug addicts.