Palestinians try to destroy concrete while searching for victims under the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City. Photo/San Diego Union Tribune

GAZA TRACK – Armed wings of militant factions Palestine Hamas said on Saturday that more than 60 hostages were missing as a result of airstrikes Israel Of Gaza Strip .

Late last month, Hamas said about 50 prisoners held by the group were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said via a Hamas telegram account that 23 bodies of the 60 missing Israeli hostages were trapped under the rubble.

“It looks like we will never be able to reach them because of the occupation’s continued brutal aggression against Gaza,” he said as quoted by Al Arabiya, Sunday (5/11/2023).

Reuters could not immediately verify the statement. The Israeli army declined to comment.

The United States has flown surveillance drones over Gaza to search for hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on October 7, two US officials said on Thursday.

Hamas has so far released four civilians out of 239 people believed to be detained

Israel has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has experienced non-stop airstrikes since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7. More than 10,700 people died in the conflict, including at least 9,227 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said around 260 injured soldiers had been evacuated from the Gaza Strip in around 150 air and ground rescue operations. Around 24 Israeli soldiers were killed by Hamas during the land invasion. The number of soldiers killed is thought to be higher, because Israel is trying to hide the facts.

