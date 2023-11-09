The Province of Overijssel, together with the Province of Drenthe and the Ministry of Justice and Security, has spent one million euros on measures to ensure that incidents on the train decrease. The money will be invested, among other things, in additional boas for station and train security. The flying brigade helps to increase the feeling of safety among travelers and train staff, but has not yet sufficiently led to a reduction in the number of incidents. In fact, up to and including this autumn, the number of incidents is as high as in all of 2022.