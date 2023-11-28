You probably remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled its number of players, and today we bring interesting news for fans of Fortnite, and also of games with in-game coins for this Christmas.

An ESA survey with 501 children has revealed an interesting fact for this Christmas: Children between 10 and 17 years old, of those who want products related to video games for Christmas, 39% opt for subscriptions, 29% prefer in-game currency and only 22% look for physical games. To explain this data, the analysis proposes these reasons:

The continued popularity of games such as Fortnite and Minecraft leads children to seek products that enhance their experience in live service games, reflecting a preference towards options that enrich their long-term enjoyment. Microsoft’s discless Xbox Series S also stands out, indicating the growing acceptance of formats without physical media. Despite current trends, it is important to consider that gaming habits evolve with age, and as children earn income of their own, they are likely to seek out a greater diversity of games, beyond just a few titles. Projecting the demise of physical media based solely on children’s spending habits may be erroneous; However, a change in direction towards digital is perceived as inevitable.

