ROME – More and more young people are affected by burnout, the work-related stress syndrome. Eating disorders and related psychological distress are also on the rise.

“Work-related stress, also recognized by the World Health Organization as a syndrome”, states psychoanalyst Adelia Lucattini, Professor of the Italian Psychoanalyst Society, “can have serious consequences not only of a psychological nature, but also physical. Due to its characteristics and direct consequences on workers and students, burnout is considered a condition that influences the state of health and general well-being of people. Feeling exhausted, disheartened and insecure is typically caused by intense and prolonged stress, at work on site or at home (smart working). Burnout is a very different condition from “reactive depression”, which is linked to trauma, bereavement, losses and separations.

While in “reactive depression”, there is a depressed mood, physical and mental tiredness, insomnia, attention and concentration deficit, in burnout which literally means “burned out”, “exhausted” or “burst out”, the symptoms are different.

The first symptom is “exhaustion”, people feel emotionally drained and physically exhausted, they feel unable to recover sufficient energy to tackle new work projects; the second is “alienation from work”, people perceive work as always tiring, frustrating and stressful. To resist emotional suffering, they unconsciously defend themselves, becoming cynical and detached towards colleagues and the public; the third symptom is the “decrease in work efficiency”: they lose motivation, concentration and creativity. Over time, they feel overwhelmed by professional demands and are unable to respond to job demands as they would like. Finally, a decline in self-esteem and self-distrust arises: wear and tear causes a loss of confidence in one’s abilities, at work and in life.

Burnout is a widespread problem in the population and is still underestimated, especially among young people, where there is a progressive increase.

The most striking consequences, especially after the pandemic, are the mass dismissal (the so-called “escape from work”) in some categories of workers, sudden and unexpected, and the abandonment of university, even shortly before graduation, for students.

Adelia Lucattini indicates in particular some of the causes that lead to work stress. “Excessive workloads and relational problems in the workplace inevitably lead to psychophysical exhaustion, as they are daily “cumulative” microtraumas. The immense work tasks if prolonged over time, the lack of control over one’s work even for undefined tasks, the detachment from the institution to which one belongs, due to isolation or failure to be included in a work group and a low sense of belonging; a tense and resentful climate between colleagues in the absence of a normally supportive organizational environment, necessary to defuse stressful situations; job insecurity, worry about demotion and fear of losing your job. Finally, the lack of recognition of the work done, one’s abilities and the commitment made contribute to this state of uneasiness.” All these factors generate psychological discomfort and therefore stress.

“The first signs are psychological with insomnia”, continues Lucattini”, “difficulty going to work and anxiety. As time passes, somatizations appear, specifically related to prolonged stress which leads to adrenal activation with greater release of adrenaline and non-adrenaline and also of cortisol, which causes immunosuppression with recurrent physical disorders. Furthermore, stress has an effect on the cardiac level (paroxysmal tachycardia or tachyarrhythmias), on the gastrointestinal level (gastritis or functional colitis), migraines, skin disorders (erythema, eczema, urticaria, etc.)”.

Heavy shifts, excessive workloads, also due to a lack of staff, are characteristic of burnout, including excessive time dedicated to studying, without breaks, or moments of leisure and without any physical activity.

“Work-related stress and psycho-emotional pressure due to study can affect people of all ages today”, concludes Adelia Lucattini, “This growing tension has a direct impact on people’s mental and physical health and can encourage the onset of disorders even serious food.” In fact, according to Dr. Lucattini, intense and prolonged stress, at work or in the study, can lead to binge eating, anorexia and bulimia. “Many people”, explains Lucattini, “find comfort and consolation in food, especially in desserts which, as is known, due to the presence of refined sugars give a flash, a mental well-being, partly similar to that caused by some drugs . Furthermore, the excessive or insufficient introduction of food is also a form of control of persecutory anxieties (which are metaphorically “devoured” in bulimia) or kept at a distance (in anorexia or poor nutrition), further aggravating the psychological and depressive problem , due to excessive weight gain or dramatic loss. “It is crucial that people recognize the symptoms early and always seek help, so that the situation does not become chronic. The effects of burnout set in slowly, but persist for a long time if not addressed. Psychological well-being and mental health must always be a priority, both in the workplace and in universities. The prevention of employee burnout must be considered one of the priorities in corporate Risk Management, which is still too little active in Italy; Emotional support for students is the responsibility of the family together with the school and university. Psychoanalytic support is a valid help in every moment of difficulty. The prevention of burnout and its treatment are essential to ensure individual and family well-being in an increasingly healthy and prosperous society.”