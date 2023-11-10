More and more young couples are deciding not to have children, or to have fewer, due to climate change.

The impact of the climate crisis is already significant on territories and communities, and its consequences are destined to become increasingly serious and widespread in the coming decades. Inevitably, this scenario began to influence the life choices of an ever-increasing number of people, who take it into account in their daily decisions and plans for the future.

The link between climate change fears and decisions about having children has been confirmed by a new studypublished in the journal Plos Climate, carried out by researchers atUniversity College London. Almost 11 thousand people were involved in the research, carried out between 2012 and 2022 mainly in countries in the North of the world, including European ones.

New publication: @hopedillarstone, @Lolabear88 and @Osahermosa2010 present a systematic review of evidence that reveals a complex relationship between climate change concerns and reproductive decision-makinghttps://t.co/GKrTixDrHU — PLOS Climate (@PLOSClimate) November 9, 2023

The study revealed that the main concerns of young people related to climate change concern uncertainty about the future of unborn children, the ability to provide for them and the fear that having children contributes to the problems generated by overpopulation and from consumption excessive. More political reasons also make their impact on the choice, the researchers discovered, such as the refusal to have children until one sees a systemic change.

«Our analysis shows that not only that many people are worried about the well-being of their children who are growing up in a world of uncertainty, but who are also considering the impact of having children about the environment, their family’s ability to survive, and their politics,” said the study’s lead author, Hope Dillarstone.

“Understanding why some people choose to adapt their reproductive decisions as a result of climate change,” he added, “may prove crucial for shaping public policies.”