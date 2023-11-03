There is strong growth in the number of motorcyclists in the Netherlands.

Everyone knows someone in their environment who suddenly no longer comes to your birthday with the boss’s Volkswagen Golf or Tesla Model 3 at the weekend, but with his new motorcycle. We used to say, oh Uncle Kees is having his midlife crisis. Nowadays everything is different, because now everyone and their mother rides a motorcycle.

We at the Autoblog editorial team also have our own motor mouse in the person of @michaelras. In his case, no midlife crisis, of course (I would like to continue working here for a while), but he does have to put out more and more feet and hands on his rides over the picturesque Dutch dikes.

Because while the undersigned likes to stay cowardly dry and cool/warm in the car, more and more Dutch people are buying a motorcycle. In October of this year alone, a quarter more motorcycles were registered than in October 2022.

This trend does not last just one month, but also over the entire year, more than 15 percent more motorcycles have been registered so far than in 2022.

Weekend riders

Where previously the motorcyclist would mainly relax on the Lekdijk with his mates during the weekend when the weather was nice, this is now different. According to Martijn van Eikenhorst of the RAI Association, the increase can also be explained in another way.

According to him, it seems that more and more commuters are discovering motorcycles as an alternative to the car and public transport. Enjoy getting through the traffic jams and never a train that is overloaded or late. And very expensive of course.

The growth also lies in young people. They are more likely to obtain a motorcycle license than before. Perhaps it also has to do with the fact that riding a motorcycle is also cheaper than owning a car, but that is a gut feeling that we take for ourselves here.

Just for the sake of completeness, which brands do we Dutch people prefer to buy? At number 1 is Yamaha, at number 2 BMW and at number 3 Kawasaki.

This article More and more motorcycles on the Dutch dikes first appeared on Ruetir.