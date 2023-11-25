During the last few months we have witnessed how a series of millionaires have begun an exodus to the beaches of Florida.

The latest was Jeff Bezos, who just a few weeks ago announced his change of residence from Seattle, where he had founded Amazon and lived much of his life, to his new Billionaire Bunker mansion on the coast of Miami.

Jeff Bezos justified the change of residence due to the proximity to Cape Canaveral, where the operations and tests that the Blue Origin rockets will undergo in the future are now concentrated, after NASA chose Bezos’ company for the Artemis V project.

Bezos has raised the hare. Although the millionaire has justified his transfer after the Blue Origin operations, Fortune has highlighted the fiscal convenience of the transfer with which the millionaire founder of Amazon will save millions of dollars by benefiting from a much more lax tax policy.

This advantageous tax policy has made the Florida coast known as “Wall Street South” since as much capital is concentrated there as on the popular street of the New York Stock Exchange. In 2000, Miami’s population was 362,500 inhabitants, while in 2023 it will reach 435,919 inhabitants and continues to rise.

Ken Griffin also packs his bags. Finance magnate and Citadel CEO Ben Griffin is also finalizing his move to the Florida coast. The millionaire has been convinced that Miami will replace Wall Street as the epicenter of finance in the US and the world, by applying tax policies that favor investments. Florida does not impose capital gains, estate or state income taxes.

Griffin’s commitment to Miami is so firm that what is already considered one of the most expensive and luxurious mansions in the world, with an approximate valuation of 1 billion dollars, is already being built on its coast. Like its CEO, Citadel is also planning to move from New York to a new headquarters that is under construction in Brickell Bay, Miami’s financial district.

The battle in figures. The data shows the new trend by showing that, in New York, the number of taxpayers with more than $750,000 has decreased by 10% in recent years.

According to the Tax Foundation, New York was the state with the highest per capita tax burden in the United States in 2021, followed by California, while Florida, Texas or Tennessee are at the bottom of that list.





Map with the states with the highest tax burden per capita. Source: Tax Foundation

San Francisco also loses steam. Just as Wall Street is losing momentum in finance, San Francisco is losing its spark in technological innovation. After more than 60 years being the hub for technology investment and development, the southern San Francisco Bay area is losing investments, while Dallas, Houston in Texas and Nashville in Tennessee have become the headquarters of new centers of innovation. Giants such as Apple and Tesla have expanded their domains to the southern United States.

The company founded by Elon Musk has its headquarters in Austin and one of its main gigafactories in the world. Elon Musk’s other gem, SpaceX, is based in California, but carries out most of its activity at its Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, where Elon Musk also resides.

However, we saw the clearest sign of this business migration to the south of the United States in 2022. Hewlett Packard, one of the promoters of Silicon Valley when the area was dominated by orange groves, moved its headquarters to Houston.

