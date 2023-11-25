As everyone knows by now, Luca Marini will race for the next two seasons with the Honda factory team, and before the announcement of this agreement, the Italian rider and his current team, Moooney VR46, announced the end of the contract for next season .

Less than three months after the Tavullia team and the Urbino rider had announced a contract extension until 2024, an agreement announced on September 7, but now both parties have announced that they will part ways next season. According to what Motorsport.com has learned, Marini had to pay a sum equivalent to the salary he would have received during the season to be able to free himself from his commitment to his current team. The money will be taken from the salary that Repsol Honda will pay to its new driver, which is approximately double what it had stipulated with VR46.

Luca Marini is the brother of Valentino Rossi, the Italian motorcycling legend who gives his name to the VR46 team and companies. Rossi arrived in Cheste on Friday, where he set up his impressive camper with his wife and daughter.

After the announcement of Marini’s release from the contract with his brother’s team, a press release is expected in the next few hours which will formalize the rider’s move to Repsol Honda with a two-season contract, replacing Marc Marquez, who will race next season with the Gresini Racing Ducati.

The announcement of the VR46 is the first domino that will fall to fill the remaining gaps on the 2024 MotoGP grid, given that the new VR46 rider who will replace Marini should be the Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Although the goal of team managers Uccio Salucci and Pablo Nieto was to sign the young Fermin Aldeguer, the opposition of Luca Boscoscuro, with whom the Spaniard has a contract in Moto2, and Ducati’s offer to join Pramac in MotoGP in 2025, they convinced Aldeguer, who wanted to make the leap to the premier class with Rossi’s team in 2024, to change his plans.

Di Giannantonio’s extraordinary season finale and, above all, his victory in the Qatar Grand Prix, convinced VR46 that the young Roman could be an interesting piece to complete, together with Marco Bezzecchi, the 2024 lineup.

With these moves, the starting grid for next season is now closed and ready for pre-season testing in Valencia next Tuesday.

