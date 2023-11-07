TIMELESS will feature the surprising fusion between Iron Man and Moon Knight in an apocalyptic future.

Marvel has revealed that in the future of the universe Moon Knight will have amazing armor based on the designs of Iron Man fully equipped. However, she will not use it to become a hero, but a sinister villain. The armor will be presented for the first time in detail during the TIMELESS eventMarvel’s annual look into the future, laying out story details for the coming year. TIMELESS will see two iconic Marvel heroes locked in battle at the end of time.

The first of them is Power Manwho now possesses the combined powers of Sentry, Hulk y Iron First against Moon Knight, who now has several abilities Iron Manlos Eternals and the Ojo de Agamotto of the Doctor Strange, which appears to be the engine that powers his armor. This incredible Moon Knight armor surrounds his power source with the phases of the moon. This is how Moon Knight’s new StarkTech armor works.

While is true that Power Man seems to be an older Luke Cage, anyone could be under Moon Knight’s new helmet as Khonshu has created many hosts over the years and most of them are willing to commit terrible heinous acts in the name of the moon god. The official synopsis of TIMELESS is the next:

In a devastating future, space and time are threatened by the rise of an ancient evil. Immortal Moon Knight, a nightmare born of StarkTech, has been resurrected and has enormous power. However, one man stands against the next wave of chaos. Khonshu: Power Man, the last living superhero of the Marvel Universe. What dark conflict underpins this mind-bending apocalypse? Can the Marvel Universe really be saved?

Until now, TIMELESS comics have offered a scathing look at Marvel’s future that shows what would happen if the present never changes. This means that there is still time to avoid an ending in which Power Man y Moon Knight They fight to the death at the end of time. Comic book fans have always loved seeing how Marvel has fused its heroes to create new combinations, and even without the apocalyptic component, it would be worth watching this fusion between Iron Man and Moon Knight.

The comic Timeless #1 It is now available.

