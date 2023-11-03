Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur have been one of the most unnoticed Marvel premieres of this 2023

Moon Girl and Devilish Dinosaur It has been one of Marvel’s most unnoticed premieres of 2023, and some of the reasons have been to begin with that it is an animated series and is outside the continuity of the Marvel Studios Cinematographic Universe.

The adventures and misadventures of Lunella Lafayette and her big red dinosaur may not be aimed at all Marvel Zombies equally, but I’m telling you that they are very much worth discovering. Don’t miss any of the cameos and references!

Moon Girl and Devilish Dinosaur It is definitely crowned as one of Marvel’s most fun and endearing series. A true caress for the soul. Aimed at the little ones in the house.

Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur is the new Marvel Television series aimed at a children’s audience premiered on Disney Channel. And you can currently find it on Disney+, produced by Lauren Fishburne.

Based on the comic created by Amy Reed, Brandon Montclare and artist Natacha Bustos. Lunella Lafayette is a 13-year-old super genius who lives with her parents and grandparents in the Lower East of New York when one day she activates an interdimensional portal from which a red Tyrannosaurus rex with horns and big yellow eyes escapes. With the support of her best friend, Casey, she becomes a superhero by adopting the alias Moon Girl and calling the T-Rex: Devilish Dinosaur. Together they will form an unparalleled team to save the innocent and confront the injustices of the Marvel Universe on the corner of your neighborhood.

Superheroes, for the most part, have always been prohibited to children, directing the bulk of their production to teenagers and adults. And totally understandable. The violence and confrontations of the genre do not match the philosophy of children’s series. But that does not mean that Marvel has been working for a long time and preparing a new generation of Marvel Zombies through its animated series with greater or lesser success but always thinking about teenagers. However Moon Girl and Devilish Dinosaur It is the first Marvel animated series that does not adapt a super group or one of the company’s most iconic characters and is also aimed at a children’s audience.

With Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur, the little ones in the house will finally be able to enjoy and discover the Marvel Universe without fear. Because the series professes authentic love and empathy for others, teaching a series of values ​​for each episode that will surprise locals and strangers for the better.

The 2-D animation that is used is very dynamic, colorful and frenetic. Full of details. Paying tribute to the superheroes of the 70s and full of effects and resources such as the use of onomatopoeia that inevitably remind us of comics and the medium that gave birth to these characters. But it is not forgotten that we are in the 21st century and it also uses mobile phones and social networks as an integrating element within the narrative, making it clear what type of audience the series is really aimed at.

The cartoon style of Moon Girl and Devilish Dinosaur It’s like going back to the past. To those mornings when you got up super early on a Saturday so as not to miss any of the episodes of your favorite series that were broadcast in the fashionable Club of the time. Does anyone remember the Powerpuff Girls?

Precisely the animation style is a tribute to the true roots of the Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur cartoons. The series is full of gags with many slapsticks and allows a very agile dynamic that gives it a very fresh air.

The themes that the series addresses are situations that will sound familiar to all of us, such as bullying, friendship, feeling integrated, responsibility, family, friendships, among others… All of this told in an extremely endearing and fun way. With episodes that have a lot of substance. And they teach the healthiest values. I think it’s one of the best points of the series. How healthy it is.

Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur will also have to face a good handful of supervillains very much in line with the two protagonists. While they reconcile their normal lives with their superhero adventures. How else was it going to be a Marvel series? It is imperative to play with double identity.

Music is also one of the most important points of Moon Girl and Devilish Dinosaur with a very urban Hip-Hop style that fits perfectly.

In each of the episodes we have a musical moment so that we don’t forget that we come from Disney, but I think the songs chosen will be the big surprise for many. Because the series, despite the tributes to the past, feels very current.

The first season of Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur is made up of 16 episodes, the first is double length, and the structure does not change much, offering vertical episodes with weekly adventures where a problem is always posed and resolved, except on special occasions where the plot continues from one episode to another or characters recover like that of the Almighty. Attention to those who are anxiously awaiting the premiere of Avengers: Secret Wars! The Almighty will become a key character.

The series does not forget that it lives in the Marvel Universe and the references and winks are constant but not its main weapon. The cameos in the series are also a luxury and there we have Maria Hill as one of the great characters to drop by Moon Girl’s neighborhood but they also do not cannibalize the prominence of the little girl and her dinosaur. The series is not about cameos. Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur breathe pure comics. Waiting for the premiere of the second season.

We can safely say that Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur is one of the best animated series that Marvel has ever offered us. A series cared for in all aspects of its production, which reveals the love that those involved in the project feel for Moon Girl and Diabolical Dinosaur. Because they deserve it.

The most Disney Marvel series that we will never be able to see. It’s almost a miracle that Moon Girl and Devilish Dinosaur was released. Because the series began production long before the pandemic when the Marvel Television department still existed and managed to survive the changing of the guard when Marvel Studios took over the helm of television production, allowing the series to continue to exist and beyond.

Moon Girl and Devilish Dinosaur It is a series aimed exclusively at children that older people can enjoy as long as they go with an open mind. It’s more. It’s a series I would recommend to any Marvel Zombie worth their salt. Yes indeed. If you have a little one at home. Don’t hesitate to put it on. Because you will enjoy it like there is no tomorrow, it is a fun, fresh, endearing and very cute series. Full of colors and stimuli. Incapable of boring. It is a true caress for the soul.

If you want to know the Marvel Universe from another point of view, do not hesitate to follow the adventures and misadventures of Moon Girl and Diabolic Dinosaur.

