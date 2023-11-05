Caldirola also scored for Palladino’s team, the ranking for the Venetians becomes heavy

From our correspondent Matteo Pierelli

November 5 – Verona

With a double goal from Lorenzo Colombo and a header from Caldirola, Monza defeated Bentegodi and pushed Verona further and further down as they were no longer able to win: the last success was against Roma at the Bentegodi at the end August and the treasure accumulated at the beginning of the season is now no longer there. Marco Baroni’s team, which found the goal only in the final with Folorunsho, leaves the Bentegodi surrounded by boos from its fans, disappointed and embittered. Applause instead for Raffaele Palladino’s Monza who with this 3-1 move into the noble areas of the table and enjoy the class of Lorenzo Colombo: the baby talent (born in 2002) from the school and ownership of Milan decides a match that on paper it could have been very treacherous.

Verona has yet to give up Hien in defense, while the Bonazzoli-Djuric pairing is confirmed up front. News for Palladino who starts with the four-man defense with D’Ambrosio on the right and Kyriakopoulos on the left, while Colpani acts as an attacking midfielder behind the lone striker Colombo. Monza tries to play the game: lots of ball possession to try to break through the Hellas defense. The first big chance for the Brianza team arrived after 10 minutes: a great turn by Pablo Marì and the ball chipped the post. Shortly before, Montipò did well to repel an attempt by Colombo. Verona struggled to get out of their half of the field and in the 28th minute they had to give up Dawidowicz, who was out due to a muscle problem: Hien took his place. Monza persists and Gagliardini touches the post with his head. But shortly after the half-hour the Hellas flare-up arrived: a great shot from Duda from the edge and the ball hit the crossbar with Di Gregorio beaten. Then it’s Colpani who has a great chance in the 38th minute, but after having jumped Montipò also shoots right-footed from a tight angle. It is the prelude to the opening goal (41′): vertical action with the ball recovered by Gagliardini and delivered to Colpani who in turn serves Colombo who throws it in with his right foot.

In the second half Baroni introduces Hongla and Lavovic moves to the left. Hellas immediately had a good opportunity, but Bonazzoli shot high two steps from Di Gregorio. Verona in the second half showed a sense of pride and created much more than in the first half. Djuric and Faraoni try with a header: nothing to be done. But Baroni’s team’s reaction ends there. Then Lorenzo Colombo goes up to the cathedral and in the 74th minute skips past a couple of men and with a great left foot sends the ball to the corner, where Montipò cannot reach. The frost sets in at the Bentegodi, accentuated by Caldirola’s strike (84′) which definitively closes a match which was once again told by Folorunsho’s goal at the end. But now it’s late: Monza is celebrating, Verona is reflecting on an infinite crisis.

November 5, 2023 (modified November 5, 2023 | 2.33pm)

